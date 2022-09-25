Hyderabad: India all-rounder Axar Patel continued to impress but Cameron Green and Tim David hit belligerent fifties to guide Australia to 186 for 7 in the series-deciding third T20I here on Sunday. With the pitch offering grip and turn, the left-arm spinner (3/33) picked three wickets, while also executing a sensational run out.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) was also in his element, bowling an economical spell. But Green (52) scored upfront while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish for Australia. Sloppy fielding from India towards the end only added to Australia's total.

Invited to bat, Green (52) was on the offensive from the start. He smashed the second delivery to square leg for a massive six, which was followed by a boundary as Australia collected 12 off the first over. Green continued the onslaught, smashing Bumrah for a four before hitting back-to-back sixes, including one that went to the second tier much to the dismay of the partisan crowd.

Read: Mankading EXPLAINED: Debates surrounding this controversial mode of dismissal, its current status in cricket

With Australia going over 13 runs per over, Axar provided the home side with the first breakthrough as he bowled a slower one, forcing Aaron Finch (7) to mistime the shot with Hardik Pandya collecting the ball at mid-on. Green brought his 50 in 19 balls in the fifth over, his innings studded with seven fours and three sixes. But the opener was soon sent packing by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39), who bowled slightly wide only for the Australian to slash the ball to KL Rahul.

Australia plundered 66 runs for the loss of two wickets from the Powerplay. But Glenn Maxwell's (6) woeful run continued as Axar executed a brilliant run out with a direct hit from the boundary. There was some doubt whether it was a run-out as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik's glove had knocked out one bail but in the end the decision went in India's favour.

Just before the halfway mark Karthik stumped Smith (8) who was deceived by Chahal's wrong 'un as the Australian innings seemed to fall apart. But Josh Inglis (24) and David steadied the Australian innings as the visitors made a comeback. Skipper Rohit Sharma introduced Harshal Patel (1/18) in the 13th over but his struggles continued. The medium pacer was first hit for six, which was followed by a no-ball and a wide.

Rohit then brought Axar back into the attack and the left-armer immediately repaid the skipper's faith by getting rid off Inglis and danger-man Matthew Wade. The strapping David slammed two consecutive sixes and a four off Bhuvneshwar, who missed his length in the 18th over. It rained boundaries and sixes towards in the end as Australia crossed the 180-run mark.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 186 for 7 in 20 overs (Tim David 54, Cameron Green 52; Axar Patel 3/33).