Innings break...

20th over:

Virat Kohli scored a valuable 60 from 44 balls. Virat tried hard but Rauf bowled his heart out. After a wide, first three balls were dot deliveries as Kohli tried hard to score runs. He was dismissed on the fourth delivery. India in the end got what they wanted with two boundaries scored by Ravi Bishnoi, thanks to miss-fields by Pakistani fielders. India finishes off at 181-7 in 20 overs.

Ball by ball: Wd 0 0 0 W1 4 4

Runs scored: 10

19th over:

Hooda (16 runs off 14 balls) is out! Naseem Shah took his wicket.

Ball by ball: 1 2 1 W 2 1

Runs scored: 7

Ball by ball: Wd 2 2 4 1 0 6

Runs scored: 16

18th over:

Hooda has been throwing his bat all over but couldn't get a boundary on the first two balls, legal balls after a wide. But the wait was worth it as Hooda arches back to hit it over third man for a four. Virat is elated! And why not? He scored his half-century with a superb six.

Ball by ball: Wd 2 2 4 1 0 6

Runs scored: 16

17th over:

A beautiful shot, inside out, by Hooda for a boundary. India would look to go big guns now as the run-rate has slowed down considerably.

Ball by ball: 1 0 4 1 0 2

Runs scored: 8

16th over:

Over dealt in singles.

Ball by ball: 2 1 1 1 0 0

Runs scored: 5

15th over:

In-form batter Hardik Pandya is out without opening his score. He faced two balls. Brilliant cross seam delivery by Mohammad Hasnain. India are losing wickets at crucial stage. Deepak Hooda on the crease now.

Ball by ball: 2 2 1 W B4 0

Runs scored: 9

14th over:

Rishabh Pant is out after struggling on his way to 14 runs. Spinner Shadab Khan takes the wicket and has kept the Indian batters restricted so far even for runs. This brings Hardik Pandya at the crease.

Ball by ball: Wd 1 1 1 4 W 0

Runs scored: 8

13th over:

Virat comes down the pitch to score his trademark cover drive off Naseem Shah. There is nothing more beautiful in world cricket than seeing the sight of a boundary coming off Kohli's blade in that region. Pant too joined the party with a boundary on the on side.

Ball by ball: 4 2 1 4 1 1

Runs scored: 13

12th over:

India at 105/3 after 12 overs.

Ball by ball: 1 1 1 1 0 0

Runs scored: 4

Food for thought!

This is the fastest hundred India have scored against Pakistan in a T20 contest.

11th over:

100 comes up for India. After being saved from a run-out, Kohli punished the second ball of Mohammad Hasnain through a pull shot to backward square leg for four.

Ball by ball: 0 4 1 0 Wd Wd 1 0

Runs scored: 8

10th over:

Pakistan have got rid of India's best T20 batsman, Suryakumar Yadav 13 (10). He tried to sweep the ball for a six but was caught at mid-off. This brings Rishabh Pant on the crease, who, being left-hander, is better equipped to deal with the spinners.

Ball by ball: 1 1 1 W 1 1

Runs scored: 5

9th over:

A miss-field by Pakistan brings four for Kohli and India. The rest of it were dealt with singles.

Ball by ball: 1 1 4 1 1 1

Runs scored: 9

8th over:

A lofted cover drive for four by Suryakumar on the first ball of Nawaz.

Ball by ball: 4 1 0 0 2 1

Runs scored: 8

7th over:

KL Rahul 28(20) dismissed by Shadab Khan. Rahul has signaled to have come back in form. This brings Suryakumar Yadav on the crease who cuts the first delivery for four. Virat Kohli finishes of the over with a brilliant four off the back foot.

Ball by ball: W 4 0 0 1 4

Runs scored: 9

6th over:

Rohit Sharma 28 (16) is gone, Pakistan takes the first Indian wicket. Haris Rauf dismisses Sharma, who tried to go for a biggie but miscues it completely.

Ball by ball: W 1 Wd5 1 0 0 1

Runs scored: 8

5th over:

A good move by Pakistan to introduce spinner in a bid to slow down the run-rate. KL steps down to dispatch Nawaz's delivery for four.

Ball by ball: 0 4 0 1 1 2

Runs scored: 8

4th over:

Sheer brilliance from the captain as he goes for four the very first ball and hooks the next one for a glamorous six. India is bombarding runs here.

Ball by ball: 4 6 1 1 0 0

Runs scored: 12

3rd over:

India are going ballistic. A slower one by Naseem Shah and Rahul dispatches the first ball for a six and finishes off spectacularly with a helicopter shot that went for a maximum. Rahul showing glimpses of returning form.

Ball by ball: 6 1 0 1 0 6

Runs scored: 14

2nd over:

Another four on the mid-off coming from the full blade of Sharma. The captain is looking to accelerate India's innings early.

Ball by ball: 1 0 4 1 2 1

Runs scored: 9

1st Over:

O Captain! my Captain! A brilliant four on the off side to start off followed it up by a maximum in the last ball of the over off

Naseem Shah. A great start for India and the skipper.

Ball by ball: 0 1 0 4 0 6

Runs scored: 11

Dubai: Pakistan won the toss on Sunday and elected to bowl against India here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Asia Cup Super Four match.

The Captains:

Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi.

Babar Azam: We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively - one change for us with Hasnain coming in.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah