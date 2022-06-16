New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the most mature captain from the younger lot of the Team India. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Hardik Pandya as the captain of the Indian side for Ireland T20Is as it picked a 17-member squad on Wednesday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side during the tour while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Team India will play two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and June 28. The 28-year old recently led his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to title win in their debut season. He was the leading run-scorer for his franchise in the entire season.

Read: KL Rahul to fly to Germany for groin treatment; to miss England tour: Report

"Rise and rise of Hardik Pandya. Even though he's captained only one season...I feel that he's the most matured captain amongst the younger lot of contenders. Here's wishing him all the very best for the first assignment for Team India, " Aakash Chopra said. Meanwhile, batter Rahul Tripathi, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 has earned his maiden national side call-up.

Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will also make a return to the side.

Read: Since I can't bowl at express pace, I have to keep developing my skills: Harshal Patel

India's T20I squad for Ireland series: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

ANI