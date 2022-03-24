Lahore: The Day 3 of the final Test between Pakistan and Australia saw a lot of tense moments, but opening batter David Warner and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi engaged in a standoff which eventually ended with a smile on their face at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday. The incident happened on the last ball of the day.

Shaheen, who took four wickets in the first innings of Australia, was trying hard to get a wicket in the second innings. He bowled a short one, which Warner defended comfortably. But the ball landed right under Warner's feet. Shaheen, seeing an opportunity, charged towards Warner and the left-handed batter also ran towards him. Booth came closer and stared at each other. After that the Australian batter was smiling and it also made the Pakistan pacer chuckle.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) team uploaded the video of the incident and it immediately got attention from the cricket fans. Australia ended the day with a lead of 134 runs after bundling out Pakistan for 268 in the first innings of the final Test. Pakistan lost 7 wickets for 20 runs after Abdullah Shafique (81) and Azhar Ali (78) got them off to a good start. Captain Babar Azam (67) once again made a fifty but failed to convert it into a big score.

