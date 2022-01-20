Paarl: South Africa produced a clinical all-round performance to beat India by 31 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Boland Park, here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, South Africa were in a spot of bother at 68-3 but fighting centuries by Temba Bavuma (110 off 143) and Rassie van der Dussen (129 not out off 96) helped South Africa post a challenging 296/4 in 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/53) were the main wicket-takers for India.

Chasing a competitive total, Shikhar Dhawan (79 off 84), Virat Kohli (51 off 63) and Shardul Thakur (50 off 43) hit fifties but other batters failed to contribute much as India were restricted to 265-8 in 50 overs, losing the match by 31 runs.

Andile Phehlukwayo (2/26), Tabraiz Shamsi (2/52) and Lungi Ngidi (2/64) were the top wicket takers for Proteas.

Brief scores: South Africa 296-4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 129, Temba Bavuma 110; Jasprit Bumrah 2/48, R Ashwin 1/53) beat India 265-8 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 79, Virat Kohli 51; Andile Phehlukwayo (2/26), Tabraiz Shamsi (2/52) by 31 runs

IANS