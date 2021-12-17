Madrid (Spain): Defending champion PV Sindhu on Friday crashed out of the BWF World Championships 2021 after suffering a straight games defeat against Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals in Huelva.

Tai Tzu Ying defeated shuttler from India by 21-17, 21-13 in a clash that lasted for 42 minutes to cruise into the semi-finals. This was the 20th meeting between PV Sindhu and TTY. The Chinese Taipei shuttler now has a 15-5 advantage against the two-time Olympic medallist Indian.

This is also for only the second time in her career that Sindhu will return home without a medal from the Worlds. While TTY will be on the podium for the very first time in her career.

The world number one absolutely dominated the early exchanges as she raced off the blocks to take a handy 11-6 lead into the midway break of the first game. Sindhu showed some late resurgence in the second half but Tai Tzu Ying hold on to convert her advantage to a 21-17 win in game 1.

The Chinese Taipei player's shuttle placement continued to be impeccable in the second game as she went into the break with an 11-8 lead. The sixth-seeded Indian did show some surge in the second half as she clawed back to level the game at 12-12.

However, Tai Tzu Ying showed immense composure as she closed out the game at 21-13.

ANI