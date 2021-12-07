Manama (Bahrain): Indian badminton contingent finished the campaign on Monday at the 2021 Asia Youth Para Games with fifteen medals against their name.

For India, Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Sanjana Kumari, and Hardik Makkar clinched three medals each. The para-badminton contingent won four gold medals, seven silver, and four bronze in total in Manama.

Gold medallist shuttlers were: Nithya Sre - WS SH6, Sanjana Kumari - WS SL3, Palak Kohli and Sanjana Kumari - WD SL3-SU5, and Nehal Gupta and Abhijeet Sakhuja - MD SL3-SL4.

Silver medallist shuttlers were: Nithya Sre and Aditya Kulkarni - XD SH6, Jyoti - WS SL4, Naveen S. - MS SL4, Hardik Makkar - MS SU5, Karan and Ruthick - MD SU5, Hardik and Sanjana - XD SL3-SU5, and Jyoti - WD SL3- SU5.

Bronze medallist shuttlers were: Palak Kohli - WS SU5, Palak Kohli and Nehal Gupta - XD SL3- SU5, Naveen S. and Hardik Makkar - MD SU5, and Santhiya - WS SL3- SU5.

The 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) were Bahrain's biggest Para sport event ever. The showpiece event happened from December 2 to 6.

Around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries are competing across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball.

