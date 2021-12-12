Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot. The couple is having a blast during their pre-wedding celebrations if viral videos on social media are anything to go by. In one such video clip, Vicky is seen lifting his bride-to-be Ankita in his arms.

Ankita and her longtime beau Vicky will be reportedly tying the knot on December 14. Ahead of their D Day, the couple is engrossed in pre-wedding celebrations. Several videos of Ankita and Vicky dancing during their Mahendi have surfaced online.

According to reports, Ankita and Vicky will be getting engaged later in the evening today. While their Mehandi ceremony took place on December 11, the duo is said to have Haldi and Sangeet tomorrow.

In a slew of viral videos, Vicky and Ankita are seen enjoying the time ahead of their big moment. In one of the videos, Vicky is seen lifting Ankita in his arms so that she doesn't have to walk to reach the stage with her injured foot.

For unversed, Ankita was admitted to a hospital as she sprained her leg on December 7. The actor got discharged next day but doctors had advised Ankita to not strain much and take bed rest for few days.

Ankita and Vicky are deeply in love since 2019. In 2019, Vicky proposed to Ankita while they were on a holiday and her answer was yes. The couple was reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2020 but the wedding got pushed due to pandemic. Ankita was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before parting ways in 2016.