Mumbai (Maharashtra): It's a heart-melting moment for late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans as Shehnaaz has released her heartfelt tribute Tu Yaheen Hai in the beloved memory of her rumoured boyfriend.

On Friday, Tu Yaheen Hai premiered on Shehnaaz's official YouTube channel. The announcement of the song on Thursday was her first social media post since the shocking demise of Sidharth. The tribute song for Sidharth us crooned by Shehnaaz while Raj Ranjodh has been credited for lyrics and music. Tu Yaheen Hai beautifully captures their journey together and the void that Sidharth's untimely demise left in Shehnaaz's life.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's last music video Habit was out recently and took the Internet by storm within a few days of its release.

READ | Habit out! A bittersweet moment for SidNaaz fans

Shehnaz and Sidharth grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house, though they never officially acknowledged their relationship. The duo also appeared together on other reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, along with featuring in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Known for his work in shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu, Sidharth, who came out as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2.