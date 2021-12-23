Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday said he has finished filming for the first schedule of his forthcoming film "Gadar 2".

The movie is a sequel to Deol's 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" and was announced in October. It is being directed by filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original.

Deol and the film's team shot "Gadar 2" in Himachal Pradesh and wrapped its schedule in 25 days.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of the film, which featured him as Tara Singh.

"Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of 'Gadar 2'. Feeling blessed to relive the role again," Deol wrote.

The first movie, a partition-set drama, followed the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina.

The sequel, backed by Zee Studios, reunites Deol with Ameesha Patel. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

