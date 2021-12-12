Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla has shared a remembrance post on the late actor's 41st birth anniversary. Ons Sidharth's birth anniversary, social media is flooded with memories of the beloved star. His fans across the country took to social media platforms on Sunday and remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner on his birth anniversary.

Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shennaaz too took to Instagram to share an angelic picture of the actor. Shehnaaz has shared a tribute post for Sidharth on his 41st birth anniversary without caption.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth came close to Shehnaaz and they fell head over heels in love with each other. Soon after Sidharth's untimely demise, several reports suggested that he was planning to tie the knot with Shehnaaz in his birthday month.

In October, Shehnaaz presented an emotional tribute to Sidharth. She had released music video, Tu Yaheen Hai, in the beloved memory of Sidharth. With the lyrics especially the hook line of her song 'Mere dil ko pta hai, tu yaheen hai, yaha hai ', Shehnaaz left the fans teary-eyed.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sidharth ventured into modelling, television and cinema, and left his mark wherever he went.