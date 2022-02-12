Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a happy video of herself chasing pigeons on the beach on Friday. The actor has left her fans happy as she is seen being her jovial self after so long.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen running on the beach as her activity makes pigeons perching on the beach fly. After repeatedly doing this, she turned towards the camera said, "thak gayi." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Wish I could fly away too," in the caption.

Seeing Shehnaaz in jovial mood made her fans extremely happy. "May you always smile like this," a social media user commented. "You are flying cutie...you are flying so high. God bless you," another one wrote. "After soo long we got such beautiful content, Sana being happy chirpy self," wrote another fan.

Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She recently started making public appearances. Meanwhile, Shehnaas is said to be among the 16 contestants who will enter Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp.