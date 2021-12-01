Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill, was recently spotted at an orphanage in Amritsar. The actor was seen in public after a long time following her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's demise.

Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds in which Shehnaaz can be seen playing with the children at the orphanage. Seeing her smiling and interacting with the kids made netizens extremely happy yet emotional. "It feels so good to see her smiling. May God bless her," a fan commented. "She is a gem. Her smile means a lot to me," another one wrote.

Sidharth's sudden death in the prime of his life and at the peak of his TV career, and the terrible state of Shehnaaz left their fans shaken. The SidNaaz fans have been extending constant support to Shenaaz who is apparently yet to come to terms with the irreplaceable loss.

According to reports, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding which would have happened this month had he been alive.

Sidharth passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. Reportedly, his family is planning to release a rap sung by the late actor on his birth anniversary on December 12.