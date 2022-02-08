Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was spotted with Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday in Mumbai. Shehnaaz will seemingly feature on an upcoming chat show that Shilpa Shetty is hosting.

Shehnaaz was seen in an all-black outfit as she posed for paparazzi stationed outside her vanity van. Her pictures and videos from the sets went viral as soon as they landed on social media. In another video, Shehnaaz was seen posing with Shilpa Shetty who is gearing up to host a chat show titled Shape of You with Filmy Mirchi.

In her show, Shilpa will interview a new guest every episode and talk about their health journey. It will focus on their mental and physical transformation from their debut to now. Shehnaaz aside, the show will also feature author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

Shehnaaz recently made headlines for her tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Her presence on the show had made superstar host Salman Khan emotional. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple.

Shehnaaz had released her music video, Tu Yaheen Hai, in the beloved memory of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.