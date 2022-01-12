Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shehnaaz Gill has treated her fans with some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Bigg Boss 13 star looks uber stylish in the pictures shot by Bollywood's favourite photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share a string of pictures from her photoshoot with Dabboo. In the pictures, the Honsla Rakh actor is seen donning a Gavin Miguel creation. Shehnaaz looks gorgeous in the short black outfit with green feather details on the shoulder and waist.

Shehnaaz has not opted for dramatic makeup for the photoshoot. With dewy makeup and a splash of pink on lips, the actor has kept her makeup to the minimum. Shehnaaz tied her hair in a bun and added minimal accessories to the look which made her look all things elegant.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz recently made headlines when the poster of fantasy series Lucifer featuring her with lead actor Tom Ellis created a tizzy on social media. However, the poster is not about her upcoming project but a crossover poster shared by Netflix on their social media handle.

Shenaaz was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh which also featured Sonam Bajwa in the lead role.

The actor has been keeping a low profile ever since the passing of her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2 earlier this year. The chemistry between Sidharth and Shernaaz was very much in the limelight since they were seen together on Bigg Boss 13. Sadly, the world got to see a very distraught Gill after the personal tragedy.