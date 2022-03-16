Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has added another feather to her cap. The former Bigg Boss contestant has achieved a new milestone by crossing 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She often posts fashion, skincare, beauty, brand collaboration, and lifestyle videos on her official page there and garners a lot of praises from her fans.

Shehnaaz received a golden button from YouTube, which she proudly flaunted on social media. She also thanked her fans for unconditional and constant support as she achieved a new milestone as a digital content creator. Gill, who gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is now the proud owner of YouTube's golden button which is given to people whose page on YouTube crosses 1 million subscribers.

While thanking her fans, Shehnaaz also reminded her fans that they too should focus on achieving greater heights in whatever they attempt in their life. In the video, the Honsla Rakh actor is seen saying that her connection with her admirers is close to her heart but she would be even happier if they succeed in their respective lives.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Tony Kakkar's Kurta Pajama which recently clocked over 200 million views. Earlier this year, Shehnaaz revisited the stage of Bigg Boss as she gave tribute to her friend and season 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla.