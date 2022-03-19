Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has taken social media by storm yet again. Gill, who recently achieved a new milestone by crossing 1 million subscribers on YouTube, has treated her fans with stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. Shehnaaz latest pictures are shot by none other than Bollywood's favorite photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Shehnaaz walked in the weekend like a style diva. On Saturday, the Bigg Boss 13 star took to her social media handle to share pictures from her uber stylish photoshoot with Dabboo. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz dropped a string of pictures wherein she is seen donning a white shirt paired with purple flared pants. She also added a jacket to her glamorous look which is styled by Ken Ferns.

Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "PURPLE REIGNS💜💜💜." The actor left her fans gasping for breath as she shows off her fashion diva avatar. While fans are swooning over Shehnaaz's latest pictures, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has left fire emoji in her comment section. Fans have flooded her Shehnaaz's comment section with fire emojis and compliments.

Meanwhile, Shehnaa has added another feather to her cap. The former Bigg Boss contestant has crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Gill is now the proud owner of YouTube's golden button which is given to people whose page on YouTube crosses 1 million subscribers.