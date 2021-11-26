Mumbai (Maharashtra): In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, actor Rakhi Sawant, who is known for creating a buzz, will be seen entering the show as a wild card contestant. Not only that, the actor will be accompanied by her husband Ritesh.

In a promo for the episode which will air tonight, Rakhi is seen entering the house with Rashmi Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who are also the wild card contestants in the ongoing season. In the promo, Rakhi is seen dancing on Madhuri Dixit's hit dance number Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from 1995 released Yaraana as her husband Ritesh enters the house wearing sehra (a headdress).

Rakhi entered Bigg Boss as a contestant in Season 1 and as a challenger and finalist in Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi's husband who has never made a public appearance will be seen on the show and the actor, model and dancer has all plans to show a different avatar of her on the show.

While looking at the game from outside, Rakhi in an interview said that it was going fine but there was something that was lacking in the show and she is going to add that element along with her husband. She feels her entry will spice up the game. "I am going to add 'tadka' to the show that I believe was lacking."

Rakhi, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, quit the show on finale night taking a bag of Rs 14 lakh but this time she wants to continue till the end.