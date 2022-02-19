Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bigg Boss 15 Pratik Sehajpal is on a roll as he shared posters of two upcoming music videos in less than 24 hours. He is happy and excited that the teams behind both the songs have released posters and he won't have to hide the same from his fans who were eagerly waiting for his upcoming ventures after the reality show.

Rang Soneya poster featuring Pratik Sehajpal, Aroob Khan

The poster of the upcoming song Rang Soneya featuring Pratik and Aroob Khan was released on Friday. The romantic number has been performed by Aroob with lyrics penned by Babbu and music composed by Black Virus. Sharing his excitement about the poster of Rang Soneya, Pratik Sehajpal says, "I am very excited that I don't have to keep Rang Soneya a secret anymore. This was one of my first projects after 'Bigg Boss 15'. I'm happy to be sharing this poster with listeners and viewers."

READ | Pratik Sehajpal 'doesn't care' Tejasswi winning BB15, feels he has already 'won the show'

The song will be released on February 23 via music label Desi Music Factory.

Pratik Sehjapal, Niti Taylor unveil first look of 'Naina Mere'

Meanwhile, the first look of music video Naina Mere featuring Pratik and television personality Niti Taylor got released on Saturday. The poster has Pratik and Niti looking into each other's eyes. The music video will release on February 25. Pratik is also shooting for his upcoming projects and soon will appear on big screens.