Hyderabad (Telangana): Mrs American Shaylyn Ford has been crowned as the new Mrs World 2022 on January 15 in Nevada, Las Vegas. India's Navdeep Kaur won the Costume Round, as she dressed up as Kundalini chakra.

The winner of Mrs World 2022 has been announced and the prestigious title has been bagged by Mrs American Shaylyn Ford. The 37-year-old winner, Shaylyn Ford, defeated 57 beautiful and talented women from around the world for the international title.

Debanjali Kamstra, who was representing the UAE for the first time in the pageant's history, was named second runner-up, with Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp finishing as first runner-up at the glamorous event.

Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur, who won the Best National Costume title, was in the top-15 at the beauty pageant. Conceptualised by artist Eggie Jasmin, the costume worn by Kaur comprised a giant serpent head and snake-like details throughout, along with a serpent cane.

Mrs World pageant is a celebration of womanhood through an equal opportunity platform for married women to showcase their talent and beauty to the world.