Mumbai (Maharashtra): Political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawala, who was recently seen on the reality show Lock Upp, revealed an interesting secret to save fashion designer and co-contestant Saisha Shinde from nomination.

He shared that once he slept with a woman at the request of her husband. Bollywood actor and host Kangana Ranaut asked Tehseen if you can save one person from nomination this week on the show. But for that, she puts the condition that he has to share a secret about him in front of everyone. Tehseen opted to share a secret and save Saisha from nomination.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist woman. "I slept with a big industrialist woman for one whole night" because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

For unversed, there are 13 controversial celebrities locked up in Kangana's jail. They will have to fight for the basic amenities to win the fearless game. Lock Upp is now streaming on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.