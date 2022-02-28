Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut made her digital debut as host of the reality show Lock Upp late on Sunday night. It seems that hosting is not going to be an easy task for the actor as controversial celebrities are not bogging down and leveling allegations against Kangana.

After Munawar Faruqui, another contestant who had a showdown with Kangana on Lokc Upp stage was Payal Rohatgi. In a promo released by the makers, Rohatgi is seen accusing Kangana of using Alia Bhatt's name for the sake of publicity. Referring to Kangana's recent criticism of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the former Bigg Boss contestant Payal also said that the actor 'piggybacks' on Alia's name.

As seen in the promos, the contestants are given a set of charges and they have to defend themselves in the show. Following the show's format, Payal was told that she cashes in on others' controversies for the sake of publicity.

It all started when a reporter reminded Payal about her past criticism of Ekta Kapoor's platform ALTBalaji. To which she said that personal opinions may be different from professional equations and added that even host Kangana had a difference of opinions with Ekta Kapoor, but she is now headlining the show.

Payal's comments enraged Kangana who told Payal, "Do not piggyback on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name." Payal told her that she only mentioned Kangana as she was sitting right in front. "I would have named someone else if you were not present here."

Kangana then commented, "So, you would still talk of someone else's experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right." Responding to Kangana, Payal said, "Why then do you use others' names? I can also say that you piggyback on Alia Bhatt's name and (are using) Gangubai Kathiwadi for the sake of grabbing attention." Kangana said, "Do not talk about me, I create my own controversies, that is my opinion about them."

Lock Upp will have popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's 'jail' for 72 days, wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The inmates will include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra and Babita Phogat.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, which is also behind shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 10.30 pm daily.