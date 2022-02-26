Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp has landed in legal trouble as the release of the show has been stayed by the local court here. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp was set to release on February 27.

According to reports, the City Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued an ad-interim injunction on releasing the upcoming show Lock Upp. The order was issued on February 23 after a hearing and checking the documents produced by petitioner Sanober Baig. The petitioner had filed a plea with the court saying that the show was plagiarised from his game show concept. Baig said that he is the sole right holder of the story and the script of the concept The Jail.

The upcoming show will mark Kangana's debut as host. So far, the promos of Lock Upp aired with February 27 as the release date. The latest promo featuring Karanvir Bohra which was released earlier today, however, bears "Coming soon" instead of the release date. It seems that the show will not release as per schedule and audience will have to wait a little longer until the issue is resolved.

So far, the makers have confirmed the participation of ace wrestler Babita Phogat TV actors Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The show involves 16 celebrities from all walks of life locked in jail for months without the amenities and they will compete with each other for getting the basic comforts.