Kochi (Kerala): In a tragic accident, Ansi Kabeer, Miss South India 2021 and former Miss Kerala runner-up Anjana Shajan were killed after their car overturned near here while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, said police on Monday.

The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

Ansi Kabeer, 25, also won Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year's runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others. While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious.

"On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot," police said.

Hours before her untimely demise, Ansi had shared a post on Instagram. Incidentally, she captioned the video as, "It's time to go," which has eerily turned out to be true.

(With agency inputs)