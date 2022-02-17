New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reveals her wish list of the contestants whom she wants to host on the fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' during its trailer launch in New Delhi. Kangana takes a few names whom she wants to put inside the jail. She first took the name of Karan Johar, then television czarina Ekta Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "There are a number of people in the entertainment industry who deserve to be in my jail. And in my lock up, my favourite cast will be my best friend Karan Johar ji. I would like to host him. And also Ekta," replying to Kangana, Ekta says jokingly: "Me and Karan will talk about food and will invite you inside to join us."

Kangana continues to share her wish list, adding the name of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan: "I am a great admirer of Mr Aamir Khan, so I would like him also to be in my lock up. And I also love Mr Bachchan. Of course I can give the auditions. They are not the contestants but my wish list." To this Ekta replies: "I love your wish list." Kangana shares further that the list should also include some politicians. "We should have some politicians as well. So, we should have people from different walks of life. There will be actresses as well. And also people like designers, professors. So, these are just the ones I want to be inside the lock up."

(IANS)

