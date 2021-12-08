Hyderabad (Telangana): As if troubles are not enough in the Bigg Boss 15 house, contestant Umar Riaz has invited one outside the house. Umar has reportedly landed in legal soup for not giving due credit to the fashion label that provided her designer outfits in the show.

Umar, who is among the strong contestants in the reality show, is likely to get in trouble after a fashion designer named Faizan Ansari filed a police complaint against him.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house the contestants strike deals with fashion designers and labels who provide them the wardrobe for the show. In return, the celebs give credit to the respective brands or individuals. For Umar, fashion designer Faizan Ansari was reportedly the man behind his style statement in the house.

According to reports, Ansari has accused Umar of deliberately crediting a different label for the branded clothes he is wearing on the show. A case has been registered against Umar Riaz in local Mumbai court, reports suggest.

Speaking to the media, Ansari said that he is determined to expose Umar and bring his real character out in front of the people and let them know who exactly he is.

Umar is a surgeon by profession. He is the brother of model-rapper Azim Riaz, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13.