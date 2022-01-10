Hyderabad (Telangana): In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan slammed Karan Kundrra for never taking any stand for Tejasswi Prakash with whom he is romantically involved. Instead of working on their relationship after what Salman had to say, Tejasswi and Karan are apparently heading for splitsville.

In the latest promo of the show, Tejasswi and Karan are seen having discussions that lead to arguments. In the promo, Tejasswi is seen saying, "You can make it (relationship) or break it here." Towards the end of the promo, Karan is seen in tears and says that no one's love is true except for family.

The show is going to be extended for two weeks. Earlier it was expected to have the finale on January 16. But, now the makers have made an official announcement to extend the show for two weeks, so it will continue till January-end.

READ | 'Bigg Boss 15': Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for rude comments on Tejasswi

Meanwhile, a few wild card contestants may enter the house. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for COVID-19, his entry has been delayed. Rajiv will also enter after a while. As per the sources, Simba Nagpal was also approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Umar Riaz was evicted. Several celebrities entered the show to support the housemates, such as Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur, Debina Bonnerjee and Vishal Singh.