Mumbai (Maharashtra): The elimination of the 'bottom six' contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 appears to have started, with Simba Nagpal being the first to exit the house.

Simba was one on the 'bottom six' contestants' list that also included Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. His elimination, however, has left his fans shocked as for the past two weeks his game was going strong in the house. Simba Nagpal had become the VIP member just recently after edging out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Some of the other contestants, though, had pointed out that he was not contributing much to the show and he was targeted by Afsana Khan for breaking the rules of the house and pushing Umar Riaz into the pool. Recent episodes also saw Simba choosing Nishant Bhat over Karan Kundrra and disqualifying the latter for cheating in the game.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the show's superstar host Salman Khan had announced that only the top five contestants will move ahead and the rest will be eliminated.