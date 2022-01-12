Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bigg Boss 15 contestants Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting into a nasty fight in the upcoming episode of the show. The two indulged in a heated argument after Shamita used her power to take away Tejasswi's immunity.

In the latest promo of the show, Shamita tells Tejasswi that she has kept her boyfriend hinting towards Karan, she says: "I have kept your boyfriend...", she can't complete the sentence and Tejasswi starts shouting at her as she feels insecure because of the increased affinity between Shamita and Karan.

Tejasswi says in Hindi: "If you are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends. To which Shamita responds: "Shame on you."

WATCH | Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz reacts to brother Umar Riaz's 'unfair' eviction - video

Shamita being the new captain of the house has a special power to downgrade one contestant from the VIP race which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant. Shamita takes Tejasswi's name and this infuriates her. Both have been loggerheads inside the house.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi calls Shamita a 'liar' because both have a discussion on downgrading one contestant and Tejasswi was not aware that she will take her name. Of course, she suggested Shamita to retain Karan as a VIP.

Pratik Sehajpal had suggested Shamita to choose Rakhi's name over Tejasswi and Karan as the couple has the tendency to flip anytime.