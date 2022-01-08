Hyderabad (Telangana): In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan will be seen taking a class of contestant Karan Kundrra for mistreating Tejasswi Prakash. Khan also made Tejasswi realise that despite being his boyfriend Karan never stood by her when needed.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman will be seen giving an earful to Karan. According to Salman, Karan has several times made Tejasswi apologise to Umar Riaz, who is his friend in the show. The host, who shows each contestant mirror in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, also pointed out how Umar has expressed willingness to support Tejasswi.

When Salman says: "Karan has never helped you despite the fact that he is your boyfriend," Tejasswi couldn't control herself and breaks down. Salman also tells Karan that "Tejasswi is not your priority at all." Slamming Kundrra for his behaviour towards Tejasswi, Khan also asks him to "take up stand, be a man."

As the show inching towards the finale, contestants are playing hard, forgetting all the friendships and relationships to reach the finale. During the recent 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, cracks deepen in Karan and Tejasswi's relationship, as Tejasswi felt victimised by the VIPS - Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, for not letting her win the task.

She was more hurt because Karan favoured Shamita Shetty over her.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode could also see the eviction of Umar Riaz from the house. Though nothing has been confirmed officially but post the tweet of his brother and former contestant Asim Riaz, fans are expressing their anger on social media.