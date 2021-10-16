Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss 15 house is day by day turning into a battleground with contestants coming up with cunning strategies and rivalries that continue to grow. The recent episode came up with another interesting twist where Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty locked horns and get into a heated argument hurling insults at each other.

Afsana and Shamita were seen using abusive terms for each other. Afsana called Shamita "dirty woman" and the latter too responded harshly. All the contestants tried to calm down the ladies. While Vishal Kotian supported Shamita, Karan Kundrra told Afsana: "Enough Afsana".

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Afsana for her abusive behaviour in the house. In the latest promo of the show, Salman is even seen saying that if he had the authority he would have eliminated Afsana from the show for her behaviour.

Meanwhile, a conflict between Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra, who have remained good friends till now, hinted that the friends are turning into enemies and the game is getting intense with each passing day. It will be interesting to see how this fight turns out and also how the 'junglewaasis' succeed in getting back into the house to live comfortably.