Hyderabad (Telangana): Choreographer Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai, who are among the six finalists in the Bigg Boss 15 finale, are reportedly out of the finale race. According to reports, Rashami got evicted hours before the finale as she got the least number of votes from viewers while Nishant chose to walk out with a briefcase filled with cash.

In every Bigg Boss season, the makers add a twist right before the finale giving contestants a choice to pick up the briefcase filled with money or wait to know the final result. In Bigg Boss OTT also Pratik Sehajpal opted for the suitcase and got the ticket to Bigg Boss 15. It seems that Nishant has also decided to follow in his best friend's footsteps and picked up the briefcase.

After Rashami's eviction and Nishant walking away with the cash, now the race is between Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal. Rumours about Rashmi and Nishant being out of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale are rife. But do they have any truth it is something viewers will get to know only when the Bigg Boss 15 finale airs on January 29 and 30.

Bigg Boss 15 finale will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are few names who will be seen at the grand event.