Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur having some fun moments with host Salman Khan. They will be welcomed on the show with a dance performance by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.

Meanwhile, Salman also praised Shahid for his dance moves on the track Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai from his movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. He said: "For so long I have been trying to do this move but couldn't do it properly." Later both performed together on the track.

Furthermore, all the contestants also received Christmas gifts. Karan and Tejasswi, whose relationship is going through a delicate phase also sorted their issues. Karan proposed to Tejasswi with a flower in his hand and said: "Never thought a girl would change me so much." Tejasswi reciprocated the love with a kiss on Karan's cheek.

Nishant Bhat also apologised to Pratik Sehajpal for his bitter words. Both hugged each other and shrugged off differences that developed from the past few days.