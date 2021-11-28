Hyderabad (Telangana): Bigg Boss 15 got a little more exciting after the exit of the bottom 6 contestants and the entry of four new wild card contestants. Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and have entered the house with her husband Ritesh as wild card entries. While a section of social media is doubtful about Ritesh's identity, shows host Salman Khan too seemed dubious about Ritesh and Rakhi's relationship.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen asking Rakhi if Ritesh is indeed her husband or she has hired him to take part in the show.

Salman asked, "Is he really your husband, or have you hired him?" to which Rakhi replied, "No, no, he is my ‘pati parmeshwar', my only husband." Convinced by what Rakhi said, the superstar later accepted her claim.

In the episode, Ritesh heaps praise on Rakhi and blamed himself for the insults that she had to face since he was not ready to accept her publically.

Ritesh said, "Rakhi never lies. Whatever she has said, it’s 100 percent true. It was my fault that I couldn’t accept her before, as I was too cautious with my profession and asked her to hold off. It was Rakhi’s maturity to adhere to this, and I asked her to not make my photos viral, and she had to face a lot of insults because of this."

According to reports, Ritesh is a software professional from Bihar who currently lives in Belgium. The couple tied the knot in 2019. Earlier Rakhi had revealed that her husband, hid from her that he was already married with a child and said that she would not have married him if she had known about his wife and child.

Going by what all happened between Rakhi and Ritesh, upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15 might answer quires of curious fans and bring more clarity about the couple's relationship.