Hyderabad (Telangana): In a few hours Bigg Boss season 15 will come to an end with a grand finale episode. The episode which will be telecast tonight will see contestant Shamita Shetty dancing to the tunes of hit dance number Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise. Accompanying her for the finale performance will be none other than Raqesh Bapat.

In Bigg Boss 15 grand finale lovebirds Shamita and Raqesh will be seen burning the dance floor with their chemistry. Shamita, who is known for her dance moves, will be seen nailing Rashmika Mandanna's hit dance number in the BB15 finale episode. In a promotional video of the show, Shamita and Raqesh are seen dancing on Saami Saami donning desi avatar.

READ | Bigg Boss 15 finale: Is Tejasswi Prakash close to lifting the winner's trophy?

Raqesh and Shamita grew closer during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT. While Shamita got a ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh kept extending his support for his ladylove from outside and also entered the show for a brief time as wild card entry before he had to exit suddenly due to health issues.

Currently, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita are in the race to become the winner of Bigg Boss 15. While Rashmi Desai got evicted ahead of the finale, Nishant is said to have decided to walk out with Rs 10 lakh cash. The second part of the Bigg Boss 15 finale which is divided into two episodes will air on January 30 from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV.