Hyderabad (Telangana): In the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash will have to face castigation from Raqesh Bapat for her rude behaviour towards Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi and Shamita have remained at loggerheads in the show except for a few friendly moments that they shared while being together for more than 100 days.

Raqesh and Shamita started dating during the Bigg Boss OTT debut season. The duo has remained strong despite the distance as Shamita had to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house soon after the OTT season got over. Given their equation, it was very upsetting for Raqesh to see Tejasswi age shaming Shamita and alleging that she has eyes on her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the show.

During the finale episode, Raqesh will be seen questioning Tejasswi for her behaviour. He clarifies that Shamita Shetty is not after Karan Kundrra. He says, "Tejasswi why were you doing all this? Mere mann kar raha tha TV tod du, itna gussa aa raha tha muje."

When Tejasswi tries to justify herself saying, "It was action-reaction", Raqesh slams her. Shamita also chimes in saying, "You have to admit when you are wrong". To which Tejasswi replies, "This is your insecurity, not mine."

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be held in two parts on Saturday and Sunday.