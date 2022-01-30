Hyderabad (Telangana): Bigg Boss 15 will come to an end with the second part of the grand finale announcing the winner of the season tonight. While Rashmi Desai is out of the race and Nishant Bhat has reportedly picked up the cash-filled suitcase, now the competition is among Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal. While all of them are strong contestants, there is a strong buzz around Tejasswi emerging as the winner of the Bigg Boss 15.

According to polls conducted by a media consulting firm and other webloids, Tejasswi tops the popularity chart. While she is in the number one position, her boyfriend Karan secures the second rank. Shamita, who is Tejasswi's archrival in the show stands in the third position while Pratik and Nishant are in the fourth and fifth respectively. If rumours are anything to go by, Tejasswi is the leading vote-getter among the finalists.

Tejasswi Prakash is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has appeared in a number of shows such as Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has also appeared in Comedy Nights with Kapil as well as Comedy Nights Bachao.