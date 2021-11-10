Hyderabad (Telangana): Ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat who is the new wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house had to leave the reality show mid-way as he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones.

According to reports, Raqesh complained of having pain on November 8 and was taken out of the house in the afternoon the next day. Raqesh has currently been hospitalised at a hospital in Mumbai and is currently under observation. Based on the pace of his recovery, the actor is expected to return to the show.

In Bigg Boss OTT, his chemistry with Shamita Shetty got a lot of attention. And now that Bapat had entered the house, fans of the couple were elated to see them together. However, the lovebirds will have to endure the distance again due to Raqesh's health.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Bapat heaped praise on his ladylove and said that she is playing a very strong game. "She has a very strong opinion and voice. What is most important is that she is very clear. What she is from outside, she is very much the same person inside," Raqesh had said earlier.

Talking about his connection with Shamita, he had said: "Well, it won't change here too, even if the platform is different. Though she will be playing her game in her own way and our connection is not going to be affected."