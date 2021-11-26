Mumbai (Maharashtra): After the eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom 6, now Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian are shown the door from the Bigg Boss 15 house. It was already announced during Sunday Ka Vaar that only the top 5 contestants will remain in the house. Now we already know Rakhi Sawant is entering as wild card contestant and the elimination from the bottom 6 has already started with Simba Nagpal. Next were Jay, Neha and Vishal.

Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered the show as wild card contestants. Raqesh already left the show due to health reasons and now Neha's journey in the Bigg Boss house has also come to an end.

Well, for many it will be strange to look at the eviction of Jay and Vishal. As they seemed to be trying to give their best.

Though during the eviction task, the top 5 contestants were given the power to save one contestant each and Pratik Sehajpal choose Neha over Simba and thus he is the first one to be evicted. But now, Neha also got evicted with Vishal and Jay.

Umar Riaz and Rajeev Adatia, who are also among the bottom 6 contestants were saved by the audience for the continuous efforts they put into their performances in the task thrown at them by guests Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.