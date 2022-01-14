Hyderabad (Telangana): It seems the fights between lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15 house are not coming to an end. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the couple will be yet again seen indulging in a fight as Tejasswi questions Karan's silence over him being linked with Shamita Shetty in the house.

Shamita and Tejasswi have hardly got along in the house. While the two have been pitted against each other as the strongest content and competitors, the supposed love triangle between Tejasswi, Karan and Shamita has left the former upset.

In the upcoming episode, Tejasswi will be seen questioning Karan's silence and blushing when he is being teased with Shamita in the house. When Tejasswi tells Karan that he should have nipped the narration in the bud, the latter gets irritated as he had enough of people telling him what to say and how to behave.

The argument gets heated up and Karan is even seen telling Tejasswi that he will do whatever pleases him and if she has a problem with his behaviour she can "back off."

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss 15 has been extended for two weeks, the makers have approached Simba, Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia. Simba initially denied but now he is entering with Rajiv Adatia. Vishal has tested positive for COVID-19, so his entry has been postponed. The channel has still not confirmed the entry of Simba Nagpal as a wild card contestant.