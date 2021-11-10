Mumbai (Maharashtra): Singer Afsana Khan has reportedly been asked to move out of the Bigg Boss 15 house as she went physical with Shamita Shetty on the show. However other reports also claim that she tried to harm herself with a knife. During the VIP task, she lost control and tried to harm herself.

Moreover, in the morning there were also some posts on social media showing Afsana going out as she suffered a panic attack. She has been asked to exit the house because she created a drama inside the house.

Earlier, Bigg Boss had scolded her and Shamita for breaking the rules inside the house. Though nothing is confirmed officially as to why she has been asked to move out of the house.

Earlier, Raqesh Bapat was also in the news as he move out of the house due to medical reasons and will return back after recovery. Raqesh and Neha Bhasin recently entered the house as wild card contestants. These reports have raised a lot of questions among Bigg Boss followers who are waiting for further confirmation.

