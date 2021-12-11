Mumbai (Maharashtra): Indian reality TV stars Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together in 2022. Haarsh took to his YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the good news with his fans and followers by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

The news comes weeks after the rumours that the comedian is pregnant. The couple tied the knot on 3 December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Meanwhile, the couple, who has hosted various shows on Indian television, came up with a new show titled The Indian Game Show in November. The show airs on their own YouTube channel, Bharti TV. Launched in September, Bharti TV is aimed to bring forth the quality of television show on a YouTube platform.