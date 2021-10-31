Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Ankita Lokhande has already kickstarted Diwali celebrations with her friends and boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actor has shared a glimpse of a pre-Diwali bash on social media wherein she is seen sharing a kiss with Vicky.

Ankita has shared a string of videos on Instagram Stories wherein she looks stunning in a maroon-coloured saree with a statement neckpiece. The Pavitra Rishta star is seen dancing with her friends in several videos. In one of the videos, she and Vicky are seen sharing a kiss in a room brimming with celebrities from the television industry.

Vicky and Ankita are deeply in love since he proposed to her while they were on a holiday in 2019. The couple was reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2020 but the wedding got pushed due to pandemic.

Lokhande was previously in a relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before parting ways in 2016. Ankita's former boyfriend and actor Sushant died on June 14 last year.

After Sushant's death, trolls targetted Vicky and Ankita on several occasions but he stood like a rock to his lady. Appreciating his love and support in difficult times, Ankita had penned an open letter professing love for Vicky.

On the work front, Ankita is back on the small screen with the second season of her much-loved television show Pavitra Rishta. The show first aired in 2009. As the lead cast, it featured the late Sushant and Ankita while the new season features her and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead.