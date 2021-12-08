Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman beau Vicky Jain are gearing up for their wedding which will be held at a plush hotel in Mumbai this month. Ahead of her wedding, Ankita, however, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on December 7.

Fans of Ankita are eagerly waiting for the actor to enter the wedlock with Vicky. In an unfortunate turn of events, Ankita sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital last night. The actor got discharged but doctors have advised Ankita to not strain much and take bed rest, a webloid report suggests.

Earlier this week, Vicky and Ankita went to meet the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite him for their wedding. Sharing photos from their meeting with Koshyari, Ankita and Vicky thanked him for sparing his precious time for them.

For unversed, Ankita and Vicky are deeply in love since 2019. In 2019, Vicky proposed to Ankita while they were on a holiday and her answer was yes. The couple was reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2020 but the wedding got pushed due to pandemic. Ankita was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before parting ways in 2016.