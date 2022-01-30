Los Angeles (US): Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home closed another weekend at the No. 1 spot of the box-office collections in the seventh week of its theatrical run. The Marvel superhero was briefly deposed from his stronghold by Paramount's Scream, but the 'friendly neighbourhood' spider bounced back to the top of the box-office last weekend ending the short-lived competition.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is projected to rake in an additional $10.4 million over the weekend, a mere 26 per cent drop from its previous weekend. With January witnessing a scarcity of high-profile theatrical releases, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the primary attraction for movie-goers after the holiday season. Following the weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home will have racked up a US domestic total of around $734 million, currently ranking as the fourth-highest grossing domestic release of all time.

The other big releases, namely, Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936 million and Avengers: Endgame with $858 million, seems to be probably out of reach for Spider-Man in the post-pandemic world when the metrics have largely changed, reports Variety. It, however, seems to be in a pretty good position to topple Avatar, which minted $760 million in domestic US collections.

Scream will take second place once again, with a projected $6.65 million gross for the weekend. The self-branded 'requel' looks poised to expand its domestic gross beyond $61 million against its production budget of $25 million.

(With agency inputs)