Los Angeles: Squid Game continues to chart history at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022 as the superhit Korean survival drama earned three top honours, including Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble, at the Sunday night ceremony.

Hollywood screen legend Helen Mirren has been feted with the Life Achievement Award at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards and she dedicated her honour to all the actors but with a sprinkle of quirk.

Meanwhile, Will Smith bagged his first SAG Award in the Best Male Actor category. As per Hollywood Reporter, the actor became emotional while receiving the award for his performance in King Richard.

Here is a full list of winners for the SAG Awards 2022:

Film categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: CODA — Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith (King Richard)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: No Time to Die

Life Achievement Award: Helen Mirren

TV categories:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Squid Game

The SAG Awards are honours given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognise outstanding performances in film and prime time television.

