Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, on Monday, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles. While her first look from The Matrix Resurrections delighted fans, change in name has apparently left her admirers confused.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka, leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment. Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop.

On Monday, the actor also took to her social media handle to share the first poster featuring her character from The Matrix Resurrections - the hotly anticipated fourth film in the iconic Keanu Reeves series. It was, however, her move to drop her surname and husband's last name from social media platforms is creating a buzz on social media.

Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In a similar manner, The Family Man 2 star Samantha had also dropped the 'Akkineni' surname from both her official Instagram and Twitter handles and changed her username to 'S' in July this year. Keeping quiet for few months, the actor and her husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni announced the separation on October 2 on social media.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has an interesting slate of projects that include American romantic drama titled Text for You, Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers' Citadel, the film adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking where she is set to star opposite Chris Pratt. Apart from this, she will also be seen along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.