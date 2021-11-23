Hyderabad (Telangana): Global icon Priyanka Chopra is making headlines for the absence of her surname and her husband Nick Jonas' last name from her social media handles and netizens have already jumped to the conclusion that all is not well in Priyanka-Nick's paradise. While PeeCee has not clarified anything, her mother Madhu Chopra has come forward to clear the air around the separation rumours.

Priyanka on Monday made headlines for two reasons. One, removing her surname, along with her husband's last name from social media handles. Second, the release of her stunning first look from The Matrix Resurrections.

The 39-year-old actor did not furnish any clarification on why she decided to go ahead only with "Priyanka" on her social media handles but her decision sent waves across social media platforms. Chopra's mother, Madhu, however, has debunked the Nick-Priyanka separation rumours. Speaking to a news portal, Madhu has said that these rumours are rubbish and she asked netizens not to spread these false claims.

Priyanka also subtly squashed the separation rumours as she gushed over Nick's "Monday motivation" workout clip. Hopping onto the comments section, Priyanka dropped a mushy comment and wrote, "Damn! I just died in your arms…," followed up with a heart-eyed, a hot face and a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali at their new home in Los Angeles. The luxurious property is the couple's first home together.

On the work front, PeeCee has a romantic drama titled Text for You, Russo brothers' Citadel, the film adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking and Farhan Akhtar's Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.