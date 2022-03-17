San Juan, Puerto Rico: Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.

The pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists. India last bagged the crown in 2017, represented by model-actor Manushi Chhillar.

The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica. Toni-Ann Singh also performed 'The Prayer' during the 70th Miss World pageant to express solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. During Singh's soul-stirring rendition, the pageant's candidates and organisers raised their candles. The words "a prayer for peace" bannered at the screen behind the stage.

(ANI)

