Washington (US): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations, on Tuesday, for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The nominees were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The award ceremony will air live on ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, on March 27. Will Packer would be producing the broadcast this year with Glenn Weiss directing the ceremony.

The Power of the Dog got 12 nominations, including for real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who play husband and wife in the drama. Dune, the sci-fi epic starring Timothee Chalamet, earned 10 nods, while Belfast and West Side Story got seven.

CODA star Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf actor to be nominated for playing a deaf character, following in the footsteps of his co-star, Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar for her leading role in Children of a Lesser God.

Several nominees were likely surprised to see their names included in the final list of contenders, while other widely expected players found themselves shut out. Read on for the complete list of this year's nominations:

Best Picture

Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers CODA, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers Don't Look Up, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers Drive My Car, Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer Dune, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers King Richard, Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!) Will Smith (King Richard) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) Troy Kotsur (CODA) Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Judi Dench (Belfast) Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, screenplay by Sian Heder Drive My Car, screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe Dune, screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth The Lost Daughter, written by Maggie Gyllenhaal The Power of the Dog, written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, written by Kenneth Branagh Don't Look Up, screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota King Richard, written by Zach Baylin Licorice Pizza, written by Paul Thomas Anderson The Worst Person in the World, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Cinematography

Dune, Greig Fraser Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrom, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie Luca, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht Raya and the Last Dragon, Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills Bestia, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz Boxballet, Anton Dyakov Robin Robin, Dan Ojari and Mikey Please The Windshield Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell Dune, Hans Zimmer Encanto, Germaine Franco Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett No Time to Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor The Power of the Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best Original Song

Be Alive from King Richard, music and lyric by Dixson and Beyonce Knowles-Carter Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda Down To Joy from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison No Time To Die from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell Attica, Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrom, Signe Byrge Sorensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible, Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean Lead Me Home, Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk The Queen of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot Three Songs for Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei When We Were Bullies, Jay Rosenblatt

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin Dune, Joe Walker King Richard, Pamela Martin The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras Tick, Tick...Boom! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan) Flee (Denmark) The Hand of God (Italy) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh House of Gucci, Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Production Design

Dune, production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos Nightmare Alley, production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau The Power of the Dog, production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards The Tragedy of Macbeth, production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh West Side Story, production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects

Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick No Time to Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger The Dress, Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson Please Hold, K.D. Davila and Levin Menekse

ABC previously confirmed there will be a host for this year's ceremony, though it hasn't yet been announced who will emcee. The show has gone host-less since Jimmy Kimmel headlined back in 2018.

(With agency inputs)

